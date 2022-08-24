ACT Capital Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

ACT Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 144,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 72,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.
