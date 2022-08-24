ACT Capital Management LLC Has $85,000 Position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

ACT Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Superior Drilling Products worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,749. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Superior Drilling Products Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

