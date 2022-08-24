ACT Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,000 Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

ACT Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Leap Therapeutics worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 104,067 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 2,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,034. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

