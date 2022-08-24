ACT Capital Management LLC Sells 62,500 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

ACT Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the period. Zeta Global comprises 1.0% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $169,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 200.1% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 165,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 110,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ ZETA traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. 9,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 319.87%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,946,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,136,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,946,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,136,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

