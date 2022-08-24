ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Shares Down 1.6%

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09). Approximately 2,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 146,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.11).

ActiveOps Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £65.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.18.

About ActiveOps

(Get Rating)

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions worldwide. The company provides Workware+ solutions comprising ControliQ, a cloud-based employee performance management solution that enables organizations balance workloads and resource levels for various functions relating to operations; WorkiQ, workforce analytics and employee productivity monitoring solution, which enables organizations to manage productivity and employee wellbeing; and OpsIndex to score and benchmark key metrics based on industry sector and regional trends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.