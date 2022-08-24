Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,528,000 after acquiring an additional 480,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 411,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,474,000 after acquiring an additional 228,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,307,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,194,000 after acquiring an additional 133,079 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 124,282 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.89 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

