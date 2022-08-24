Adappter Token (ADP) Price Tops $0.0188

Adappter Token (ADP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Adappter Token has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Adappter Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adappter Token has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Adappter Token Profile

Adappter Token’s launch date was August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins and its circulating supply is 915,283,033 coins. The official website for Adappter Token is adappter.io/eng.html.

Adappter Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adappter Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adappter Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adappter Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

