AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.35

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.35 ($2.03) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.69). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.69), with a volume of 3,266 shares traded.

AdEPT Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.09 million and a P/E ratio of -32.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AdEPT Technology Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About AdEPT Technology Group

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

