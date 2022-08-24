Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $51.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.14.

AGIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5482.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 632,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 167,687 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

