Aion Market Cap Reaches $23.24 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $23.24 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.26 or 1.00029455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00229829 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00151096 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00236884 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00054778 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00056545 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars.

