Aion Market Cap Reaches $23.24 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $23.24 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.26 or 1.00029455 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00060977 BTC.
- Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00229829 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00151096 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00236884 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00054778 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004029 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004583 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00056545 BTC.
About Aion
Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.
Buying and Selling Aion
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars.
