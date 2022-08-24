Alchemist Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Alchemist has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Alchemist coin can currently be bought for $3.03 or 0.00013932 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemist has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $222,114.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,726.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00128662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00075191 BTC.

Alchemist Coin Profile

Alchemist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

