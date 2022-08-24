Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 35,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 156,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Alpha Pro Tech Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $55.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -1.31.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.