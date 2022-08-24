ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 36,267 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.