Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.67

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and traded as high as $13.69. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 8,744 shares trading hands.

ATUSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0623 dividend. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

