Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,440. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

