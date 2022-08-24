Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 360,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 85,803 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altria Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,974,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,581,000 after buying an additional 261,781 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. 80,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,440. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

