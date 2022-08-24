Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.42

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$48.42 and traded as high as C$52.46. Altus Group shares last traded at C$52.04, with a volume of 49,232 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.50.

Altus Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 305.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 352.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Hannon purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, with a total value of C$35,167.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,910.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

