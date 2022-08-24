Ambire AdEx Price Tops $0.17 (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. Ambire AdEx has a market cap of $23.80 million and $4.81 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,446.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076851 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

ADX is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com.

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars.

