American Century Companies Inc. Buys 94,313 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.26% of Manhattan Associates worth $197,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

MANH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.73. 580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.15 and its 200 day moving average is $129.11. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

