American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,944,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,141 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $215,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 12.5% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,462 shares of company stock worth $476,951 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Trading Down 0.1 %

Catalent Company Profile

CTLT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.21. 2,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

