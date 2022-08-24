American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.15 and last traded at $44.15. Approximately 237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Multisector Income ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF during the second quarter worth $2,260,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF during the second quarter worth $1,943,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 416,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after buying an additional 131,359 shares during the last quarter.

