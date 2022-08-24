AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $377,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

HD traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.59. 44,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,312. The stock has a market cap of $316.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

