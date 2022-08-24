AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 18,885 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

About Independence Realty Trust

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

