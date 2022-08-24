AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 34,456 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,000. Extra Space Storage makes up 2.8% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 588.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.39. 3,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,734. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

