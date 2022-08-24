AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes $2.33 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

CME Group Trading Down 0.7 %

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.18. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

