Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLD) Shares Down 1.7%

Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86. 35 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 15.90% of Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

