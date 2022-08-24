ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.68

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $3.71. ANA shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 947 shares changing hands.

ANA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

ANA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Further Reading

