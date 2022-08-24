Analysts Offer Predictions for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $38.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.23. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $71.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

