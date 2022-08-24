Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 24th (ABST, ACXIF, AWKNF, BNS, CYBN, DLMAF, FLGZY, FQVLF, GNNDY, HBM)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 24th:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF)

had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$1.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$85.00 to C$84.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$83.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$92.00 to C$88.00.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$3.00.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$82.00.

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 150 to CHF 155. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from 295.00 to 265.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.80 ($13.06) to €11.50 ($11.73). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.00 ($18.37) to €20.00 ($20.41). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €46.00 ($46.94) to €53.00 ($54.08). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from 325.00 to 265.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wesana Health (OTC:WSNAF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$0.25.

