Analysts Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Target Price at GBX 194.57

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 194.57 ($2.35).

Several analysts have issued reports on SRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.08) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 178.40 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,376.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 177.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 199 ($2.40).

Serco Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Serco Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £1,046,312.54 ($1,264,273.25).

About Serco Group

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.