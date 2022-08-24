Analyzing Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) & TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Energous and TROOPS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00 TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energous currently has a consensus price target of $1.90, suggesting a potential upside of 34.28%. Given Energous’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Energous is more favorable than TROOPS.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Energous has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Energous and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -4,120.80% -84.10% -74.97% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Energous shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energous and TROOPS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $760,000.00 144.26 -$41.43 million ($0.51) -2.77 TROOPS $3.68 million 59.91 -$8.41 million N/A N/A

TROOPS has higher revenue and earnings than Energous.

Summary

Energous beats TROOPS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications. Energous Corporation was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services. In addition, the company provides SaaS and app development, project-based and API consulting, and maintenance and support services. Further, it invests in real properties; and offers property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

