Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Cap Reaches $31.44 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0897 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.44 million and approximately $19.08 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000774 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

