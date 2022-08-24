Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

ADRZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Andritz from €63.00 ($64.29) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($60.20) price objective for the company.

Andritz Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $9.62 on Friday. Andritz has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

