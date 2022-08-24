ankrETH Tops One Day Volume of $367,128.00 (aEth)

ankrETH (aEth) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $85.72 million and $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can now be purchased for about $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,423.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00128615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00076709 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io.

Buying and Selling ankrETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

