Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0009

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $18.09 million and $1.02 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00107700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00255374 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033878 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000265 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

