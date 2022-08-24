April 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $37,783.00 (APRIL)

April (APRIL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, April has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One April coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. April has a market cap of $2.75 million and $37,783.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get April alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00762446 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016208 BTC.

About April

April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins and its circulating supply is 40,186,600 coins. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle.

Buying and Selling April

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as April directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade April should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy April using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for April and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.