ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 0.4 %

ABIO opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.95. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

