ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Up 0.4 %
ABIO opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.95. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.17.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
