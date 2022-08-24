Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.24

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.24 and traded as low as $84.23. Arkema shares last traded at $84.24, with a volume of 25,705 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARKAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arkema from €145.00 ($147.96) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arkema from €105.00 ($107.14) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Arkema Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $1.20. Arkema had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arkema S.A. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

