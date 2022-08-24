Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after acquiring an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.55. 5,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.