Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after acquiring an additional 796,397 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,639,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after buying an additional 101,722 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,307,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,282,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,250,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after buying an additional 216,050 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,201. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

