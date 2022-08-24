Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 51 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $16.71 on Wednesday, hitting $2,009.54. 2,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,718. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,891.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,113.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

