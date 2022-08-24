Astrantus Ltd Has $335,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Astrantus Ltd decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Insider Activity

Cigna Price Performance

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $286.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $293.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

