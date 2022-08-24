Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,273.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $3,273.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,535.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

