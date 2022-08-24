Auctus Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (AUC)

Auctus (AUC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $128,993.16 and $73.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,532.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00164681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00129129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033570 BTC.

About Auctus

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

Auctus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

