Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 46,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 49,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

