Aurix Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.10 Million (AUR)

Aurix (AUR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Aurix has a total market cap of $24.10 million and $108,773.00 worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aurix has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Aurix coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00006533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,751.35 or 0.99958493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00059868 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00026887 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Aurix

Aurix is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS.

Aurix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Auroracoin is a cryptocurrency for Iceland. It is based on litecoin and is 50% premined. The premined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland, starting at the end of March 2014. An interesting way to encourage coin use and market penetration and similar to Spaincoins marketing push. Difficulty retargets every eight blocks and there is no block reward reduction. “

