Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk updated its Q3 guidance to $1.66-1.72 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.52-6.71 EPS.
Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $343.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.53.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
