Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,868. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 112,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,260,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 31,462 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.