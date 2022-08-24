Avation (LON:AVAP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.74

Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.74 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 77.03 ($0.93). Avation shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 19,865 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.74.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned and managed a fleet of 44 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

