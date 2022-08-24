Avaware (AVE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $55,577.04

Avaware (AVE) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Avaware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Avaware has a total market capitalization of $55,577.04 and approximately $23,029.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avaware has traded up 301.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,689.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.39 or 0.07747574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00024252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00167384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00263957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00708339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00616020 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001042 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Avaware

Avaware (CRYPTO:AVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avaware

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avaware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avaware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

